Left Menu

Kharge seeks to raise Ayodhya land purchase matter in Rajya Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:19 IST
Kharge seeks to raise Ayodhya land purchase matter in Rajya Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday sought to raise in Rajya Sabha the issue of reported purchase of land in Ayodhya by politicians and officials following the Supreme Court judgement on Ram temple.

Soon after tabling of listed papers and reports, Leader of the Opposition in the House Kharge stood up holding a newspaper and started speaking about the issue.

''You (Chairman) might have seen in today's Indian Express which carried a story saying that MLAs and Mayor, relatives of Commissioner, SDM, DIG, officials buying land...,'' he said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told Kharge that to raise the issue he has to give a notice first. Naidu also said a newspaper report cannot be read in the House.

To this, Kharge said he was not reading from the newspaper, but from his notes.

''I am reading from my notes,'' the Congress MP said, as several party colleagues, including Jairam Ramesh, Ambika Soni and Shaktisinh Gohi, were seen standing in his support.

However, the Chairman did not allow him to raise the matter, and later the House was adjourned sine die.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021