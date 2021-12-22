Karnataka govt needs to show more respect to Shivaji Maharaj: Maha minister

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the Karnataka government needs to show more respect towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his legacy, and an act to defame an icon like him cannot be pardoned. Seven people were recently arrested in neighbouring Karnataka for allegedly desecrating the Maratha warrior king's statue at Bengaluru. Shinde on Wednesday made a statement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council over the incident.

''The whole incident is to be condemned. I strongly express my condemnation as we all respect Shivaji Maharaj. His contribution towards us is inspirational, and defaming an icon like him is an act that cannot be pardoned,” the state urban development minister said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used Shivaji Maharaj's name several times. He even used his name at the time of a function in Kashi recently. But, the Karnataka government needs to show more respect towards Shivaji Maharaj and his legacy,” the Shiv Sena leader said.

The alleged incident in Bengaluru had raised tempers in the border district of Belgaum, which Maharashtra claims should belong to it.

Shinde claimed the Karnataka government has always been biased against Marathi people living there. ''As Shiv Sena workers we had gone to Belgaum (in the past), but were put behind bars,” the minister said, without specifying the incident.

The Shiv Sena had recently held protests in Mumbai against the alleged desecration of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution condemning the recent defacing of the statues of Shivaji Maharaj and Sangolli Rayanna and burning of Kannada flag, saying such incidents will be considered as an act of sedition and strict action will be taken against those involved under the ''Goonda Act''.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who moved the resolution, asserted that there is no question of letting go even an inch of the state's border, and said if Kannadigas in parts of Maharashtra wish to join Karnataka and pass resolutions in this regard, his government was ready for it.

