Egypt's Sisi says new subsidy cards will cover no more than two individuals per card

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:30 IST
Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Egypt Arab Rep

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday that newly issued subsidy cards will cover no more than two individuals per card.

"Will is not put a ration card for more than two individuals again... the new ones, no," he said in televised remarks.

