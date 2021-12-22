Egypt's Sisi says new subsidy cards will cover no more than two individuals per card
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:30 IST
- Country:
- Egypt Arab Rep
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday that newly issued subsidy cards will cover no more than two individuals per card.
"Will is not put a ration card for more than two individuals again... the new ones, no," he said in televised remarks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
- Egypt
Advertisement