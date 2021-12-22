Left Menu

MP govt's intentions not clear on issue of OBC reservation in panchayat polls: Nath

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:30 IST
MP govt's intentions not clear on issue of OBC reservation in panchayat polls: Nath
Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Kamal Nath on Wednesday said the state government's intentions on the issue of OBC quota in panchayat elections were not clear, and it should explain what steps it had taken.

"The government is lying with a smile....Chief Minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) should clarify in the Assembly what steps it has taken on the issue," Nath told reporters here.

"We are also ready to go to the court along with the government," the Congress leader said.

On an adjournment motion moved by Congress, Chouhan assured that panchayat polls will not be allowed to be held without OBC reservation, Nath said.

"But it appears that their intentions are not honest on the issue," claimed the former chief minister.

The BJP government in the state should move the court as soon as possible as former chief minister Uma Bharti and PWD minister Gopal Bhargava had spoken the truth in the matter, he added.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission to stay the poll process on seats reserved for OBCs in panchayats, and re-notify those constituencies for the general category.

Chief minister Chouhan later announced that the state government will approach the Supreme Court to ensure that panchayat election are held with reservation for OBC candidates.

Meanwhile, referring to the transfer of IAS officer and principal secretary of the horticulture department Kalpana Shrivastava, Nath alleged that she was shunted out as she had exposed corruption in the department.

To a question on Uttar Pradesh, Nath said Congress had become stronger thereafter party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi took charge, and he had invited her to Madhya Pradesh as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

