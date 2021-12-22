Left Menu

Former MP Dimple Yadav tests positive for COVID-19

Former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.I am full vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested, she tweeted.Dimple Yadavs husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is currently on a two-day campaign yatra from Mainpuri to Etah.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-12-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 16:37 IST
Former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

''I am full vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. I have isolated myself.... I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested,'' she tweeted.

Dimple Yadav's husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is currently on a two-day campaign yatra from Mainpuri to Etah. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

