Former MP Dimple Yadav tests positive for COVID-19

Former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

''I am full vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. I have isolated myself.... I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested,'' she tweeted.

Dimple Yadav's husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is currently on a two-day campaign yatra from Mainpuri to Etah. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

