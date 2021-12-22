Opposition failed in its role during Parliament session: BJP

Left Menu

With Parliaments Winter Session witnessing frequent disruptions, the BJP on Wednesday accused the Opposition of failing in its role to raise pro-people issues, and said they have been faring poorly in elections for ignoring matters concerning the masses.Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni, who is the BJPs chief spokesperson, said the session is meant for the Opposition to question the government over various issues and raise its concerns in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, but the Opposition instead undermined Parliaments dignity with its misconduct and disruption.Both Houses were adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:02 IST
Both Houses were adjourned sine die on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha, where 12 Opposition members were suspended for their alleged unruly conduct in the previous session, was particularly hit by protests, and its productivity was below 50 per cent. Lok Sabha's productivity was above 80 per cent.

While adjourning the House, its Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, ''I urge all of you to...reflect and introspect if this session could have been different and better. I don't want to speak elaborately on the course of the session that would lead me to make a very critical view,'' he said.

''Parliament's session is the time to raise people's issues. But the Opposition failed in in its role to raise pro-people issues. The Congress and its allies always ignore issues of the masses. That is why people have also ignored them,'' Baluni said.

