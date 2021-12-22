MP CM has assured no panchayat elections to take place without OBC reservations, says Kamal Nath

Left Menu

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave us the assurance in the assembly that no panchayat elections will take place without OBC reservation.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-12-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 17:28 IST
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath speaking to the media in Bhopal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Speaking at a press conference here in Bhopal, Kamal Nath said, "Chief Minister Chouhan has given us the assurance in the assembly that no election will take place without OBC reservation. I thanked him. I want CM to come to the assembly and speak about three main issues; Reservation, Delimitation and rotation."

Kamal Nath further asked Chouhan about the actions taken after this announcement, "If you want us to go to the court, we will join you too," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

