Kejriwal's comment reflects pol immaturity and desperation : TMC

Trinamool Congress Wednesday declined to attach much importance to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's assertion that TMC ''is not even in the race in Goa'' and said such a statement only ''reflects political immaturity and desperation''.

Reacting to Kejriwal's assertions, the TMC said it is for the people of Goa to decide who should be taken seriously.

The Bengal party, which has jumped into the fray in Goa where the state election is due in February, and AAP share cordial relations at the national level.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and Kejriwal, who publicly called her his ''elder sister'', are known to share a warm relation.

''We firmly believe in WORKING FOR PEOPLE and STANDING BESIDE THEM through thick & thin. Those indulging in election forecasting & vote share predictions are simply reflecting their political immaturity and desperation. Let the people of Goa decide who should be taken seriously!'' the TMC tweeted.

Senior TMC leader and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said Kejriwal's comments are out of ''local compulsion'' of Goa politics.

''We don't attach much importance to it,'' he said.

AAP had contested the 2017 Goa Assembly election but failed to win a single seat in the 40-member House.

The TMC, which is seeking to make a foray into national politics, has announced that it will contest all the seats in the 2022 election in the state.

Kejriwal when asked earlier in the day about a possible pre-poll alliance with TMC in Goa, claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is ''not even in the race''.

Rubbing in the salt, he said ''There are 1,350 parties in the country, should I start mentioning everyone'' when asked about his silence on TMC.

Kejriwal, who is also the Delhi chief minister, was speaking to reporters in Goa, said that TMC does not have even have one per cent vote share in the state and one cannot win an election ''merely on the strength of posters''.

''You need to work and take your achievement to the people while asking for votes,'' he said and assured a ''corruption-free and honest'' government in Goa if the AAP is voted to power in the state.