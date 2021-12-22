Left Menu

BJP, Hindu outfit seek resignation of university Vice-Chancellor

Coimbatore, Dec 22 PTI Demanding the resignation of Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor P Kaliraj for organising a workshop on womens rights chaired by a Tamil political activist on the varsity premises here, BJP and Hindu Munnani workers staged a demonstration in front of the varsity on Wednesday.Nearly 500 activitss, including BJP former national secretary H Raja, were arrested for staging the demonstration which was held to also condemn the murder of party workers in Kerala.Earlier, Raja told reporters that it was condemnable to organise such a workshop, chaired by political activist Subhaveera Pandian, on the university premises.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:07 IST
BJP, Hindu outfit seek resignation of university Vice-Chancellor
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Dec 22 (PTI): Demanding the resignation of Bharathiar University Vice-Chancellor P Kaliraj for organising a workshop on women's rights chaired by a Tamil political activist on the varsity premises here, BJP and Hindu Munnani workers staged a demonstration in front of the varsity on Wednesday.

Nearly 500 activitss, including BJP former national secretary H Raja, were arrested for staging the demonstration which was held to also condemn the murder of party workers in Kerala.

Earlier, Raja told reporters that it was condemnable to organise such a workshop, chaired by political activist Subhaveera Pandian, on the university premises. Besides, it was condemnable on the part of Kaliraj, who reportedly said he should have worn a black shirt while participating in such occasions, Raja said.

It was totally condemnable that a person holding the post of a Vice-Chancellor should be speaking like this, and he should resign from the post or tender an unconditional apology, he said. The BJP would petition the State Governor to take stringent action against the erring Vice-Chancellor, Raja added.

When contacted, university authorities said the workshop was organised by the social welfare department on women's rights and that Subhaveera Pandian, who participated in the session, spoke only on the subject and there was no mention of any political party or organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021