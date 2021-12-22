Left Menu

PM too should hand over charge to someone, says Patole after BJP questions CM Thackeray's absence

As Thackeray, who is recuperating after a spine surgery, did not attend the state legislature here on the first day of the winter session, his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray said he would be present in the House whenever needed.Speaking to reporters here, former Assembly Speaker Patole said the BJP should check prime minister Modis Parliament attendance first.Even prime minister Narendra Modi is not present in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on many occasions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:13 IST
PM too should hand over charge to someone, says Patole after BJP questions CM Thackeray's absence
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting back over the BJP's demand that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hand over the charge to someone until he gets well, state Congress chief Nana Patole said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should do the same thing. As Thackeray, who is recuperating after a spine surgery, did not attend the state legislature here on the first day of the winter session, his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray said he would be present in the House whenever needed.

Speaking to reporters here, former Assembly Speaker Patole said the BJP should check prime minister Modi's Parliament attendance first.

''Even prime minister Narendra Modi is not present in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on many occasions. If the prime minister is not in the House then his charge too should be given to another minister,'' he said.

Chief minister Thackeray was in good health and will attend the ongoing session, the Congress leader added.

''I have had discussions with him, but the opposition is politicizing the issue for no reason,'' he alleged.

Uddhav Thackeray, 61, was hospitalized for a cervical spine surgery for about three weeks last month. On Tuesday, the chief minister participated via video conference in a cabinet meeting.

But he did not attend the session on Wednesday.

''If the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is unable to attend the winter session, he should designate someone to carry out the business. It is inappropriate that the chief minister remains absent from the legislature proceedings,'' state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had said in the morning.

Later, environment minister Aaditya Thackeray said his father was in good health. ''He attended the cabinet meeting this morning virtually. He will attend the legislature proceedings whenever required,'' Aaditya told reporters.

Meanwhile, speaking in the Assembly, Patole demanded that incidents of question paper leaks during recruitment in various government departments should be discussed in the House.

Recruitment examination of the state health department had to be canceled recently due to paper leak.

People must know where these scams started and with whom the trail ends, said the Congress leader.

''People should know what action is being taken by the government. We have documents to show who are linked to these scams,'' Patole claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021