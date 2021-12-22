Various governments at Centre, except for Vajpayee and Modi, were involved in profiting themselves: Nadda

BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday said that various governments at Centre, except the ones led by A B Vajpayee and incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, were involved in profiting themselves. Nadda was speaking after launching a report card on the performance of the BJP-led governments in Goa in the last 10 years. Addressing a gathering, the BJP chief said India has evolved from an under-developed nation to a new level under PM Modi's leadership. The current situation is such that the entire world listens when PM Modi speaks on international issues.

''The governments in the Centre, except of A B Vajpayee and Narendra Modi, had been involved only in making profits for themselves,'' Nadda alleged. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had served as Prime Minister from May 16 to June 1, 1996, and then from March 19, 1998 to May 22, 2004.

Nadda said in the past, India was considered one of the corrupt nations in the world. ''We were an under-developed country. From there we have risen to another level now. On international issues, what PM Modi speaks, the world listens. This is our situation now which we have to understand,” he said. Assembly elections are slated to be held in Goa in February next year. Nadda said Goa has grown in terms of infrastructure under BJP rule. ''In the past, people had to ferry their vehicles across rivers by ships in absence of proper bridges,'' he said, adding that the coastal state took a ''giant leap'' under the leadership of former chief minister Manohar Parrikar (now deceased) and his predecessor Pramod Sawant.

Nadda said the BJP has begun taking suggestions from people which would be included in the party's poll manifesto.

“We will take Goa to a great height. BJP wants to involve and evolve people in the journey of development,'' he added.

