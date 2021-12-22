Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:31 IST
Anti-conversion bill to be taken up for consideration in Karnataka Assembly tomorrow
The contentious ''anti-conversion bill'' will be taken up for consideration and passage in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday, which is likely to witness stiff resistance from opposition parties, especially the Congress.

The bill titled ''Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021'', was introduced in the assembly on Tuesday.

The bill was originally slated to come up for consideration on Wednesday evening, but the House with consent of all parties decided to take it up on Thursday morning.

As the House met post lunch today, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri sought suggestions from all legislators regarding the proceedings.

After consultation with every one including Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy, it was decided to take up the bill for consideration tomorrow morning.

Siddaramaiah, however, made it clear that he and his Congress party are opposed to the bill and will express their objection.

Immediately after tabling of the bill in the assembly on Tuesday, the Congress had protested against the introduction, calling it ''draconian and anti-constitution''.

The bill, also opposed by Christian community leaders, provides for protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

It proposes penal provisions, and insists that those who wish to convert to another faith should file a declaration before the District Magistrate in a prescribed format at least 30 days in advance.

The JD(S) has also said that it is opposed to the bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

