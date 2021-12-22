Media persons protest against restriction on entry to Suvarna Soudha; Speaker clarifies

Members of various media organisations, especially television, staged a protest in front of 'Suvarna Soudha' here, where the Legislature session is in progress, on Wednesday, alleging that the entry of video journalists was restricted by police authorities.

The protest was however called off within an hour, after the intervention of Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri.

Clarifying that no such directions restricting media has been issued by him or his office, Kageri said, ''I have spoken to the Home Minister and Police Commissioner (Belagavi). Both of them clarified that they have not issued any new directions. Somewhere at some level there seems to have been confusion.'' As media persons informed him about ''orders from SP'', the Speaker said, ''I will get information about orders if any and find out about its veracity and background. Meanwhile as the Speaker I will direct the government and authorities to allow you (media) to carry on with activities as usual. You can carry on.'' According to sources, local police officials had allegedly restricted entry following directions from their higher ups.

On Tuesday, some journalists and camera persons had rushed to seek a response from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and their dash towards him had irked senior police officials, who decided to ''regulate'' media at the Suvarna Soudha premises, they added. Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said restricting media entry has given rise to several doubts in the backdrop of the government tabling the anti-conversion bill in the assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)