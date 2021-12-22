Left Menu

Centre withdraws security cover of former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has withdrawn the security cover of former West Bengal minister and ex-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajib Banerjee, informed a senior MHA official on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 18:39 IST
Rajib Banerjee (File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
"Banerjee's Z-category security cover in Bengal and Y+ security cover across India has been withdrawn by the ministry," stated the official.

Notably, Banerjee, along with a few other disgruntled MLAs, had joined BJP after quitting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) before the West Bengal Assembly elections held earlier this year. Recently, he rejoined TMC and asked the Centre to withdraw his security cover. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

