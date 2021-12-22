Left Menu

Cong leader Harish Rawat targets own party, wonders if it's time for him to rest

The New Year may show me the way, the former chief minister said.Uttarakhand goes to assembly polls early next year and the Congress is trying to return to power in the hill state.When senior Congress leader and Rawats media advisor Surendra Kumar was asked by reporters about the tweets, he said some forces within the party are playing into the hands of the BJP to hurt the partys prospects in Uttarakhand.There is no alternative to Harish Rawat in Uttarakhand.

Congress campaign head for poll-bound Uttarakhand Harish Rawat created a flutter in political circles here on Wednesday, alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Rawat said, ''Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections.'' ''The powers that be have left crocodiles there. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet,'' he said.

''I am filled with thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swam long, it is time to rest,'' he said.

''I am in a dilemma. The New Year may show me the way,'' the former chief minister said.

Uttarakhand goes to assembly polls early next year and the Congress is trying to return to power in the hill state.

When senior Congress leader and Rawat's media advisor Surendra Kumar was asked by reporters about the tweets, he said some forces within the party are playing into the hands of the BJP to hurt the party's prospects in Uttarakhand.

''There is no alternative to Harish Rawat in Uttarakhand. He is the most popular leader in the state who has kept the party flag flying. But there are some forces playing into the BJP's hands to mar the possibility of Congress making a comeback in the state,'' he said.

Asked whether Rawat remarks had anything to do with All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav, Kumar categorically said, ''Devendra Yadav is our incharge. His role is that of a Panchayati Pramukh. But if the Panchayati Pramukh begins tying the hands of party workers and hurt the party's poll prospects, the high command should take notice of it.'' Devendra Yadav and Harish Rawat have been at loggerheads.

While Rawat loyalists have been saying that the 2022 polls are being fought under his leadership, Yadav has been maintaining that it will be contested under a collective leadership.

