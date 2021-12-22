CM Thackeray should delegate responsibilities to colleagues if he can't attend session: Fadnavis

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should delegate his responsibilities to the cabinet colleagues if he was not well enough to attend the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.

Earlier in the day, state BJP chief and MLA Chandrakant Patil had said if Thackeray remained absent for the entire session, it would not be acceptable, but Fadnavis later toned down the opposition party's stand. “We are not insisting that chief minister attend the Assembly session if he is not well. In such circumstances he should distribute his responsibilities to the cabinet colleagues,” Fadnavis told reporters.

“If Thackeray can not attend the entire session, we are okay with it. (But) Administrative proceedings should not be affected,” said the BJP leader.

“During our tenure (when the BJP was in power) when a minister remained absent, the responsibility of his or her portfolio was allocated to other cabinet colleagues,” said the former chief minister.

While chief minister Thackeray, 61, who is recuperating after a cervical spine surgery, did not attend the first day of the winter session here on Wednesday, his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray said his father was well and would come to the House whenever needed.

State BJP chief Patil had struck a more aggressive note over the issue earlier in the morning.

''If the chief minister is unable to attend the winter session then he should designate someone to carry out the business. It is inappropriate that the chief minister remains absent...We will not accept complete absence of the chief minister from the session,” Patil said.

Thackeray can hand over the charge to someone from his own party, the Shiv Sena, or his family, the BJP leader said.

Taking a dig at the ruling allies, he said, ''He doesn't trust the Congress and NCP because they may not vacate the post (once occupied). State minister and his son Aaditya Thackeray can be given the charge.'' Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said the CM's health was good and he can come to the legislature any time. ''There is no need to hand over the charge to anyone else. He is functioning from home,'' the state NCP chief said.

Before the commencement of the session, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar addressed legislators of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Vidhan Bhavan.

