Biden aide says U.S. and Israel need joint strategy on Iran

The United States and Israel are at a "critical juncture" on various security issues and should develop a joint strategy, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Sullivan's 30-hour visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories, days before Christmas, amid new global worries about the coronavirus pandemic, suggested urgency in Washington's desire to strengthen a long-standing alliance.

Bennett tweeted that the "productive" talks had included the "growing threat posed by Iran and its negotiations with the world powers". Washington has been spearheading efforts in Vienna to renew a 2015 deal in which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions. Israel bitterly opposed the pact and President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of it.

"What happens in Vienna has profound ramifications for the stability of the Middle East and the security of Israel for the upcoming years," Bennett told Sullivan, according to his office. Since Trump pulled out, Iran has breached the pact with advances in sensitive areas such as uranium enrichment, while denying any military designs.

Sullivan said President Joe Biden had sent him "because at a critical juncture for both our countries on a major set of security issues, it's important that we sit together and develop a common strategy, a common outlook". Israel has long hinted that, if it thinks diplomacy has hit a dead end, it could resort to pre-emptive strikes to deny its sworn enemy the means to make a bomb.

The top-selling Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth asked incoming air force chief Major-General Tomer Bar if his corps was ready to attack Iran "tomorrow", if required. He replied: "Yes." Sullivan was due to travel on to the occupied West Bank to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, whose U.S.-sponsored statehood negotiations with Israel have been stalled since 2014.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz tweeted that he had briefed Sullivan about "confidence-building measures" under way with Abbas' administration. He made no mention of Israel's settlement building in the occupied West Bank, which the Biden administration has rebuked as damaging to peace prospects. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)