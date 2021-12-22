Left Menu

Parties will have to reasons to voters for fielding candidate with criminal record, says Chief Election Commissioner

Parties will have to give reasons for fielding a candidate with a criminal record instead of a clean candidate, says Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra after taking stock of poll preparedness in Goa ahead of assembly election due early next year.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:08 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra in Goa (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Parties will have to give reasons for fielding a candidate with a criminal record instead of a clean candidate, says Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra after taking stock of poll preparedness in Goa ahead of assembly election due early next year. "Voters should be informed about the credentials of the candidate. Parties must inform through newspaper, TVs and publish on the website that their candidate has a criminal record, give reasons to choose that candidate instead of a clean candidate," said Chandra.

Further, sharing details about the security and other measures being taken by the Election Commission of India to ensure free and fair elections, Chandra said, "All the entry points, state and coast boundaries will be kept under watch." "Banks have been instructed to give information about any suspicious cash transaction that takes place," he added.

A high-level team of the Election Commission of India led by CEC Sushil Chandra is on a three-day visit to Goa from December 20 to take stock of the poll preparedness ahead of the upcoming state Assembly polls. Goa is slated to go to Assembly elections early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

