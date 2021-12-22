Suspension of BJP MLA from J'khand Assembly revoked

The suspension of BJP MLA Manish Jaiswal from Jharkhand Assembly was revoked on Wednesday, a day after being suspended for the rest of the winter session by the speaker for tearing a House document, and was allowed to participate in the proceedings after the lunch break. Jaiswal was allowed to participate in the proceedings of the last day of the winter session after state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam requested Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto to revoke the order following demands by the opposition BJP.

On Tuesday Jaiswal tore up a copy of his calling attention motion during the zero hour in the House when the opposition parties led by BJP were protesting for the fourth consecutive day against the Hemant Soren government for not taking cognizance of the alleged manipulation in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination and demanding CBI inquiry into it. The MLA before tearing up the document had said he has no hope of the government taking any step and so there is no point in reading out the calling attention motion. He had also said the demand for CBI inquiry is made by BJP as the issue of JPSC manipulation is a matter of public interest and concerned the future of thousands of students. Alam had objected to the tearing of the copy of the calling attention motion and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was present in the House, demanded action against Jaiswal. The BJP MLA was then suspended by the speaker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)