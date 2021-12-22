Dimple Yadav tests positive for COVID-19

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, the wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said she is fully vaccinated and is asymptomatic.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms. For my and others safety, I have isolated myself. All those who have met me recently are requested to get tested soon," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)