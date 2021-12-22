Left Menu

Dimple Yadav tests positive for COVID-19

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and former MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Updated: 22-12-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:34 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dimple Yadav (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
In a tweet, the wife of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said she is fully vaccinated and is asymptomatic.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am fully vaccinated and not showing any symptoms. For my and others safety, I have isolated myself. All those who have met me recently are requested to get tested soon," she said. (ANI)

