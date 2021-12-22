Left Menu

BJP MPs approached me for probe into purchase, installation of CCTVs before KMC polls: Bengal guv

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 20:58 IST
BJP MPs approached me for probe into purchase, installation of CCTVs before KMC polls: Bengal guv
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that BJP MPs Arjun Singh and Soumitra Khan have urged him to facilitate a ''thorough probe'' into the purchase and installation of CCTV cameras by the State Election Commission (SEC) for the just-concluded Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections.

The state BJP has alleged intimidation of its candidates and workers and electoral malpractices by ruling TMC supporters during the December 19 civic elections.

''MPs @ArjunsinghWB @KhanSaumitra urged WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar for thorough probe in purchase and installation of CCTVs by State Election Commission alleging that due to this #KMC elections have been compromised @AITCofficial and Calcutta High Court order violated,'' Dhankhar tweeted.

The high court had directed the SEC to provide CCTV cameras in all polling booths and the strong room where EVMs of December 19 were kept.

The two BJP MPs met Dhankhar in Delhi on Wednesday.

