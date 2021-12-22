Left Menu

Biden says he was tested for COVID-19, no results yet

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 21:50 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said he received another COVID-19 test on Wednesday, five days after exposure to the virus from a member of his staff, but has not received the results yet.

Biden tested negative for the virus three days after he was exposed. The president made the comments to reporters after public remarks during a meeting on the status of the U.S. supply chain.

