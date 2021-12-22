Left Menu

PM Modi attends National Committee meeting of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the second meeting of the National Committee of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here in the national capital on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 21:56 IST
PM Modi attends National Committee meeting of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
PM Modi attends National Committee meeting of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the second meeting of the National Committee of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here in the national capital on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and Chief Ministers of several states were also present at the event.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021