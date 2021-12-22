Haryana govt did not give satisfactory answers to questions raised by Oppn in Assembly: Hooda

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda alleged on Wednesday that the Haryana government did not give satisfactory answers to the issues and questions raised by the Opposition during the winter session of the Assembly.

''The government was seen running away from the questions of the Opposition,'' he said in the Assembly and later, reiterated it during a media interaction.

Hooda, who is the leader of opposition in the Assembly, said the Congress raised the issues of the alleged recruitment scam, the unemployment problem, the ''shortage'' of fertilisers and sought that a resolution be passed giving a guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, waterlogging, the dilapidated condition of roads and inflation.

''There were 17 adjournments and calling attention motions on separate issues, but only five of those were approved. Besides, dozens of questions related to public interest were raised during the Question Hour. The government gave misleading answers on most issues and questions,'' he said.

''No further evidence is needed as regards the troubles being faced by people today, but the government appeared in the House as if there is no recruitment scam going on in the state, neither the youngsters are facing unemployment, nor is there any shortage of urea for farmers, no shortage of the DAP fertiliser, nor are we staring at the possibility of a third COVID-19 wave.

''During the pandemic, no one faced a shortage of hospital beds, no one died due to a lack of oxygen, law and order was not an issue, nor was the level of education falling,'' the former Haryana chief minister added.

The Congress tried to raise all the issues and problems being faced by people during the Assembly session and appealed to the government to accept its demands, he said.

''All the demands of the Opposition like getting the recruitment scam probed by the CBI under the supervision of a sitting high court judge, passing the proposal for a guarantee on MSP for crops and sending it to the Centre, making public the investigation report of the liquor, registry and paddy purchase scam were not accepted by the government.

''But we will continue to raise the demands and problems of the people on every platform. The Congress will force the government to accept the legitimate demands of all the organisations and the common people,'' Hooda said.

He said the next stop of his outreach programme, ''Vipaskh Aapke Samaksh'', would be held in Nuh on Sunday.

The Congress leader claimed that about 10,000 posts in the state health department and 40,000 posts in the education department are lying vacant.

''The number of Haryana Roadways buses was 4,500 during the Congress tenure, which has now come down to 3,000. Neither new buses are being purchased by the government nor vacant posts are being filled. This is the reason that Haryana is facing the highest unemployment rate in the country,'' he said. Hooda alleged that the BJP-JJP government in Haryana is neither able to provide employment nor justice to youngsters.

''It is neither able to give MSP to the farmers nor compensation for crop loss. This government is neither able to give pension to the elderly nor financial help to the families of the Covid victims. Every section of the society is upset and disappointed with this government,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)