Left Menu

Time to allow booster shot is now: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram Wednesday called for allowing the booster Covid vaccine shot, saying the government alone must bear the blame if a third wave strikes and infects a large number of vaccinated Indians.His demand comes amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 22:23 IST
Time to allow booster shot is now: Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader P Chidambaram Wednesday called for allowing the booster Covid vaccine shot, saying the government alone must bear the blame if a third wave strikes and infects a large number of vaccinated Indians.

His demand comes amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country. ''The time to allow booster shots is NOW,'' he said in a series of tweets.

''There is enough research and scholarly writing to conclude that booster shots are an imperative. The Lancet study on the efficacy of COVISHIELD — not more than three months — should ring the alarm bells,'' he also said.

The former union minister said the time has also come now to allow the use of other approved vaccines like Pfizer's and Moderna's.

''In its mistaken zeal to protect the economic interests of Serum Institute of India (protectionism), the government is exposing millions of vaccinated Indians to infection.

''If a third wave strikes and infects large numbers of vaccinated Indians, the government alone must bear the blame,'' Chidambaram said.

The Congress party is demanding that a booster dose be allowed to protect Indians from the fresh wave of Covid19 and the new variant Omicron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

CE Info Systems shares list with 53 pc premium

 India
2
(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

(Updated) Realme GT 2 Pro with 65W fast-charging appears on CQC

 China
3
(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of cargo

(Updated) SpaceX Dragon launches to space station with over 6,500 pounds of ...

 United States
4
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021