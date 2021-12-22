You reap what you sow: Amarinder Singh's dig at Harish Rawat

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday took a swipe at Harish Rawat, the Congress campaign head in poll-bound Uttarakhand after he alleged non-cooperation from his organisation and felt that it is time for him to rest.

Rawat had played a crucial role in the removal of Amarinder Singh as chief minister of Punjab, who was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi.

Rawat was the AICC general secretary in charge for Punjab at the time, a post which he later quit citing his preoccupation in upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls. Singh had been vocal about the role played by Rawat in ousting him as chief minister.

''You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) Harish Rawat ji,'' Singh said on Twitter tagging Rawat.

There was, however, a steadied silence in the Congress headquarters, where sources said efforts were on to woo him over. AICC in-charge for Uttarakhand Devendra Yadav was not available for comments despite repeated attempts to reach him.

Sources said Rawat has issues with Yadav.

Rawat created a flutter in the political circles on Wednesday alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.

''Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The powers that be have left crocodiles there. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet,'' he said.

''I am invaded by thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swum long. It is time to rest,'' the former Uttarakhand chief minister said, adding, ''I am in a dilemma. The new year may show me the way.'' Rawat, however, did not disclose the names of those in his party who are turning their faces away from him.

