Lok Sabha saw 82 pc productivity in winter session of Parliament

Lok Sabha reported 82 per cent of productivity in the winter session of Parliament, Speaker Om Birla said here on Wednesday. "The House held 18 sittings during the session, in which various subjects were discussed for a total of 83 hours and 12 minutes. Members actively participated in the proceedings of the House even till late night," Birla said at a press conference.

"During the session, on December 2, the proceedings of the House lasted till 12.20 am and the productivity of that day was recorded to be 204 per cent, which is the highest productivity recorded in a single day in recent years," he added. The lower house of the parliament, held a discussion on COVID-19 which lasted more than 12 hours.A total of 99 MPs participated in the 12 hours 26 minutes long discussion on the COVID19, "in which they shared with the House the best work done in their respective areas during the COVID period," he said.

During the session, out of 360 starred questions, 91 questions were answered orally while 4,140 unstarred questions were laid on the table of the House. The winter session of parliament began on November 29.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die, two days ahead of schedule on Wednesday. (ANI)

