Two booked for threatening BJP woman councillor in Maha's Jalna

A case has been registered against two men for allegedly threatening a BJP woman councillor of the Jalna Municipal Council JMC and asking her why she was exposing the alleged irregularities in development works, police said on Wednesday.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 22-12-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 23:14 IST
A case has been registered against two men for allegedly threatening a BJP woman councillor of the Jalna Municipal Council (JMC) and asking her why she was exposing the alleged irregularities in development works, police said on Wednesday. The case was registered at the Kadim Jalna police station here. ''BJP councillor Sandhya Dethe was on her way when the two men accosted her and asked why she was exposing the irregularities in the JMC. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she did not refrain from her act,'' an official said. Dethe, who is also the district president of the women's wing of the party, lodged a complaint against them.

Recently, Dethe had alleged in a press conference that there were large-scale irregularities in the development works in ward number 22 and 23 in the town. She had accused the Congress-ruled JMC of indulging in corruption and irregularities.

