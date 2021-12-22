Left Menu

Amarinder takes jibe at Rawat, says 'you reap what you sow'

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-12-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 23:20 IST
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh took a swipe at Harish Rawat on Wednesday after the Congress leader alleged non-cooperation from his party ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls.

In a tweet, Singh told the former Uttarakhand chief minister: ''You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any).'' Singh faced an unceremonious exit as the Punjab chief minister in September amid a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Rawat was the Punjab affairs in-charge of the Congress at that time. The grand old party had then replaced Singh with Charanjit Singh Channi.

In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in November, Singh had slammed Rawat and dubbed him as the ''most dubious individual''.

The former Punjab chief minister subsequently launched his own political party.

Rawat, who is the campaign head of the Congress in poll-bound Uttarakhand, created a flutter in the political circles on Wednesday, alleging non-cooperation from his organisation and noting that he sometimes feels it is time for him to rest.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said, ''Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections.'' ''The powers that be have left crocodiles there. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet,'' he said.

''I am invaded by thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swam long. It is time to rest,'' the former Uttarakhand chief minister said.

''I am in a dilemma. The new year may show me the way,'' he added.

