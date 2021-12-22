Biden to give an address on Jan. 6 anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack-White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 23:29 IST
President Joe Biden will make a public statement on the Jan. 6 anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the White House said on Wednesday.
"I think it's safe to say that the American people will hear from him on that day," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.
Details have not been finalized, she said.
