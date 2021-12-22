Biden to speak on Jan. 6 anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack -White House

Left Menu

President Joe Biden will make a public statement on the Jan. 6 anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump, the White House said on Wednesday. "I think it's safe to say that the American people will hear from him on that day," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 23:43 IST
"I think it's safe to say that the American people will hear from him on that day," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing. Details have not been finalized, she said.

Four people died on the day of the riot, and one Capitol police officer died the next day of injuries sustained while defending Congress. Hundreds of police were injured during the multi-hour onslaught by Trump supporters, and four officers have since taken their own lives. Former Republican President Trump has been accused of fomenting the rioters, who marched to the Capitol after hearing him speak outside the White House. Trump told the crowd of supporters he would never concede the Nov. 3 election and urged them to "fight like hell" before they went to the Capitol, where lawmakers were preparing to certify Democrat Biden's victory.

More than 700 people have been arrested in connection with the assault on the Capitol. A congressional select committee is investigating the attack, including Trump's actions and his efforts to overturn the results of the election. Trump said on Tuesday he would hold a news conference on Jan. 6 to discuss the events of that day.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

