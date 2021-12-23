Left Menu

Former MP Dimple Yadav tests positive for COVID-19

Former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.I am full vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. However, Samajwadi Party did not officially confirm whether Akhileshs daughter has also tested positive.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-12-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 00:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

''I am full vaccinated and not showing any symptoms yet. I have isolated myself.... I request all those who met me recently to get themselves tested,'' she tweeted.

Dimple Yadav's husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is currently on a two-day campaign yatra from Mainpuri to Etah. Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

According to an official release issued here, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Akhilesh on the phone and enquired about the health of his ''wife and daughter'' wishing them a speedy recovery.

The official release said that the Chief Minister called after reports that Akhilesh's wife and daughter were reported positive for coronavirus. However, Samajwadi Party did not officially confirm whether Akhilesh's daughter has also tested positive.

