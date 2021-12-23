Left Menu

North Delhi mayor rejects allegations by Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 00:20 IST
North Delhi mayor rejects allegations by Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

North Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday rejected as ''false'', allegations levelled earlier by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of ''corruption'' in the civic body.

Singh along with Jogi Ram Jain, Chairman of NDMC's Standing Committee, and Leader of the House Chhail Bihari Goswami on Monday held a joint press conference.

The mayor denied the allegations levelled by Sisodia, two days ago, regarding ''outstanding funds'' and other issues, as ''false''.

Singh claimed that earlier the spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party used to make ''false allegations'' against the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and now the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi has also ''engaged in this work''.

He said a person holding a constitutional post should not make ''false allegations without getting facts and complete information. We are open to debate on any public forum regarding the outstanding funds of the corporation''.

Sisodia in a statement issued on December 20 has alleged that the BJP has been ruling the civic bodies in Delhi for over 15 years now, and the corruption in their functioning, has ''hollowed out'' the corporations over the years.

''The corruption of BJP leaders who have been in power for the last 17 years has completely hollowed out the MCD,'' he alleged.

Sisodia also claimed that the Delhi government ''owes no dues to the MCD, and so far in fiscal year 2021-22, Rs 2,588 crore have been dispersed in three installments; and the next installment will be dispersed in January''.

During the press conference, the mayor shared data, claiming that for 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22, a total of Rs 660.68 crore is ''due from the Delhi government under the plan head''.

He alleged that the Delhi government is not releasing the outstanding funds to make the corporation financially paralysed.

The trading of allegations between the two sides, comes ahead of the civic polls due early next year. PTI KND SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021