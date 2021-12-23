Left Menu

Ex-Sen. Chuck Robb, wife hospitalised after house fire

PTI | Mclean | Updated: 23-12-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 00:35 IST
Ex-Sen. Chuck Robb, wife hospitalised after house fire

Former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb and his wife, Lynda, were hospitalised Wednesday after a fire destroyed their northern Virginia home.

Fire officials said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Robb's family confirmed in a statement issued through Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam that their parents were taken to the hospital by ambulance and they were the only two in the home at the time of the fire.

''Our entire family is deeply grateful to the firefighters for their rapid response and the medical professionals who are taking care of them,” the Robbs' three daughters said in a joint statement.

“We have what is most important to us — our mom and dad.” Fire and rescue officials reported they responded to the home in McLean early Wednesday morning. Crews from neighboring Arlington County and Montgomery County, Maryland, also responded. Photos show flames consuming the home.

Robb served as governor in Virginia from 1982 to 1986 and two terms in the U.S. Senate, winning election in 1988 and 1994. Lynda Robb is the daughter of former President Lyndon Johnson.

Northam tweeted that he and his wife, Pam, were saddened to hear of the fire at the Robbs' home.

“Our thoughts are with Chuck and Lynda as they recover from this tragedy,” he said.

The stretch of Chain Bridge Road where the Robbs reside is a few miles outside the nation's capital and home to a number of wealthy political figures and diplomats.

Tax records show the home has a value of $5.5 million, with an adjacent parcel of land owned by the Robbs valued at $3.4 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021