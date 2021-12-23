Left Menu

President Biden spending Christmas at the White House

Instead, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, hell spend some time between Christmas and New Years in Delaware.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 01:02 IST
President Biden spending Christmas at the White House
  • Country:
  • United States

Joe Biden will spend his first Christmas as president at the White House with family and is giving up his New Year's tradition of sun and St. Croix for the chill of Delaware this year, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

The decision to spend Christmas at the White House was unexpected from a president who heads home to Delaware for the weekend as often as possible. During his first year in office, he's spent more than 25 weekends at his Wilmington home or his Rehoboth Beach house, where it's easier for friends and family to stop by and for the Bidens to enjoy bike rides or outings to the beach.

Biden has suggested he's uncomfortable with the trappings of life in the White House, at one point saying living there was like being in a “gilded cage.” The president will also eschew his family tradition of travelling to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the New Year's holiday, a trip he's made with his family nearly every year since 2008. His brother James owns property on Water Island, and Biden often has spent the week there or on St. Croix. Instead, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, he'll spend some time between Christmas and New Year's in Delaware.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021