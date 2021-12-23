Left Menu

El Salvador re-elects attorney general who fed friction with U.S.

Bukele quickly congratulated Delgado on his re-appointment after 66 of 84 lawmakers voted to keep him on three more years. In June, Delgado said El Salvador was pulling out of an anti-corruption accord with the Organization of American States (OAS) https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/salvadoran-attorney-general-ends-anti-corruption-accord-with-oas-2021-06-04 in protest at an OAS decision to take on as an adviser a member of ARENA who has been under investigation.

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 23-12-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 02:16 IST
El Salvador re-elects attorney general who fed friction with U.S.
  • Country:
  • Argentina

El Salvador's Congress on Wednesday re-elected Rodolfo Delgado to serve for three more years as attorney general, despite U.S. concerns about his appointment and his decision to end a U.S.-backed anti-corruption accord. In May, Delgado was appointed by lawmakers from President Nayib Bukele's ruling party after Congress removed his predecessor for having supposed links to the right-wing opposition Nationalist Republican Alliance (ARENA).

Congress then also removed five judges on El Salvador's supreme court https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/bukele-allies-seek-judges-ouster-new-congress-convenes-el-salvador-2021-05-02, widely viewed as some of the few checks still remaining on Bukele's power. That prompted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to express his concern at events. Bukele quickly congratulated Delgado on his re-appointment after 66 of 84 lawmakers voted to keep him on three more years.

In June, Delgado said El Salvador was pulling out of an anti-corruption accord with the Organization of American States (OAS) https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/salvadoran-attorney-general-ends-anti-corruption-accord-with-oas-2021-06-04 in protest at an OAS decision to take on as an adviser a member of ARENA who has been under investigation. Critics contend Delgado is reluctant to investigate possible cases of corruption under the Bukele administration and for showing a lack of independence. Delgado has swatted away the criticism, saying his office is going after corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global
4
Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

Novel approach may offer faster, more accurate COVID-19 detection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021