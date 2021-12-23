U.S. House probe of Capitol attack seeks interview with Republican Jim Jordan

The congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday requested an interview with ardent Donald Trump supporter Jim Jordan, the second-sitting U.S. representative drawn into the probe. The House of Representatives Select Committee on Jan. 6 asked Jordan, an Ohio Republican, to disclose conversations he had with the former president on the day that Trump's supporters attacked the Capitol, trying to stop Congress from formally certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

