James Franco admits sleeping with students, says he had sex addiction

Oscar-nominated actor James Franco has acknowledged sleeping with students of an acting school he previously ran, saying he struggled with a sex addiction and has been working to improve his behavior in recent years. In excerpts from The Jess Cagle Podcast made public on Wednesday, Franco, 43, said that while teaching, he "did sleep with students, and that was wrong." He said he did not start the school to lure women for sexual purposes.

U.S. military landlord pleads guilty to fraud, resolving probe - Justice Dept.

The U.S. Justice Department said it resolved probes into Balfour Beatty Communities, one of the U.S. military's largest private landlords, after it pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of major fraud and agreed to pay over $65 million in fines and restitution. Balfour Beatty, which was being investigated for defrauding the U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy, was not immediately available for comment. The company is a unit of British infrastructure conglomerate Balfour Beatty Plc.

Manchin's West Virginia worst in the nation for power reliability

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has said one of the reasons he can't support President Joe Biden's sweeping climate and social spending bill was that its incentives for renewable energy would put the stability of the U.S. power grid at risk. But West Virginia, the coal-reliant state Manchin represents, has the least reliable electricity in the country, according to a Reuters review of government data, and for reasons that have nothing to do with the limitations of solar and wind technology.

U.S. tax experts say Biden spending bill likely to be resuscitated

Corporate tax advisers are warning clients not to celebrate the apparent demise of U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion climate and social spending package, which they say could be resuscitated with a similar price tag and proposed tax hikes. Any changes in a new version of the bill negotiated between Biden and his fellow Democrat, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, are likely to focus more on the spending side than on revenue-raising measures, said Ryan Abraham, a principal with Ernst & Young's Washington Council advisory practice.

Biden to speak on Jan. 6 anniversary of U.S. Capitol attack -White House

President Joe Biden will make a public statement on the Jan. 6 anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of his predecessor, Donald Trump, the White House said on Wednesday. "I think it's safe to say that the American people will hear from him on that day," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

Proud Boys member pleads guilty to conspiring to obstruct Congress on Jan. 6

A member of the far-right Proud Boys group pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy and obstructing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election on Jan. 6. Matthew Greene, 34, of Syracuse, New York, could face up to five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and 20 years for obstructing an official proceeding.

U.S. lawmakers demand training for air crews to address violent passengers

U.S. lawmakers urged major airlines to back mandatory training for flight crew members to address violent incidents amid a record number of disruptive onboard incidents. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Wednesday it has received a record 5,779 unruly passenger reports this year, including 4,156 incidents related to a requirement passengers wear masks to guard against the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. testing struggles to keep up with Omicron

A surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is overwhelming testing capacity in high-infection areas like New York City due in part to staffing shortages among healthcare workers and the limited number of open test sites, according to interviews with more than a dozen officials, health providers, and testmakers. Some testing centers, such as the New York area's CityMD, have had to shut sites due to a lack of workers, causing long lines in others, they say. The demand is exacerbated by a months-long shortage of at-home rapid tests in pharmacies that has worsened in hardest-hit regions.

Explainer-What is known so far about deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell's sex abuse trial

Jurors deliberating in the sexual abuse trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in New York have so far sent several notes to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan. To be sure, the notes do not reveal what jurors are thinking, but they do provide a glimpse into some of the evidence they have been discussing since late Monday afternoon: ACCUSER CAROLYN'S TALKS WITH THE FBI

Large holiday gatherings in U.S. not safe even if boosted, Fauci says

Americans vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 can be with family over the holidays but attending large gatherings is not safe, even for those who received a booster dose, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. The United States faces a second Christmas of upended holiday plans, with a surge in infections fueled by the now-dominant Omicron variant of the coronavirus forcing many to cancel travel, reconsider visiting loved ones, and question attending holiday parties.

