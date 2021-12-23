'You reap what you sow', Amarinder Singh's jibe at Harish Rawat

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh took a dig at Congress leader Harish Rawat's "hands being tied" tweet ahead of Uttarakhand polls. Rawat was the Punjab affairs in-charge of the Congress in September when Amarinder Singh stepped down as Punjab chief minister. Rawat, who is seen as the key face of the Congress' Congress poll campaign in Uttarakhand had on Wednesday alleged non-cooperation from his organization.

Taking to Twitter, Singh reacted to a series of Rawat's tweets and said, "You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) Harish Rawat ji." The former Punjab CM had in November this year in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi slammed Rawat terming him as "perhaps the most dubious individual" he had the occasion to make acquaintance off.

Harish Rawat through his tweets on Wednesday, had expressed anguish at the factionalism in the state unit and noted that thought has been crossing his mind that "it is time to rest". "Isn't it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of the forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation, the organisational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role," Rawat had tweeted.

"There are many crocodiles of the ruling dispensation. On whose directions one has to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet," he added. Rawat further cited lines of the Gita, and said, "And then quietly in a corner of the mind, a voice is erupting, 'na denyam, na palaynam' (one who does not bow or flee). Perhaps the new year will show the way. I have faith that Lord Kedarnath will provide me guidance in this situation."

Rawat, a member of the Congress Working Committee, is a key Congress troubleshooter. The Congress is keen to come back to power in Uttarakhand in assembly polls early next year.

Rawat is apparently keen to be projected as a chief ministerial candidate. Party leaders have so far said that the polls will be held under "collective leadership". Sources said Rawat is likely to meet Rahul Gandhi on December 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)