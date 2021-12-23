Left Menu

Video of 'pro-Pakistan' sloganeering during poll victory rally in Kutch that went viral on social media 'false', says police

A purported video of pro-Pakistan sloganeering from a village of Gujarat's Kutch district is going viral on social media.

Kutch (East) SP Mayur Patil speaking to ANI on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A purported video of pro-Pakistan sloganeering from a village of Gujarat's Kutch district is going viral on social media. The video is from Dudhai village of Kutch where 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans were allegedly raised during a victory rally of Gram Panchayat elections.

Meanwhile, Kutch (East) SP Mayur Patil said the video is fake. "Results of gram panchayat polls were declared on Tuesday. Reenaben Radhubhai, a woman candidate won Dudhai sarpanch polls. A man raised 'Radhubhai zindabad' slogan twice in her rally. It is her husband's name. Video being circulated as if pro-Pak sloganeering. It is false," said Patil.

"We are going to write to the organisation of the journalist, who published the video, that they made the video viral in a false manner," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

