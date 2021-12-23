Left Menu

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn reports COVID infection

America is in a new phase of this pandemic, Clyburn, 81, said in a statement. The home test was inconclusive, he said, and he quarantined and took another test Monday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 10:07 IST

Jim Clyburn Image Credit: Wikipedia


"America is in a new phase of this pandemic," Clyburn, 81, said in a statement. "No one is immune." The South Carolina Democrat said he tested negative for COVID-19 last week ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to South Carolina State University.

"On Sunday, my entire family took at-home tests as a precaution prior to my granddaughter's wedding, which took place today," he said. The home test was inconclusive, he said, and he quarantined and took another test Monday. Clyburn said it took 56 hours to get results, which came back positive. He remains quarantined and missed the wedding.

Two senators and another House lawmaker said recently they have tested positive for COVID-19 after having been vaccinated: U.S. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado and Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

