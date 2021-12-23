Left Menu

Instagram accounts of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children not compromised: Govt sources

The Instagram accounts of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children were not compromised, said top sources of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 10:38 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Image Credit: ANI
The Instagram accounts of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children were not compromised, said top sources of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. "Initial investigation shows that Instagram accounts of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's children were not compromised," sources told ANI.

The Union Electronics and Information Technology Ministry took cognizance of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's allegations that the government is hacking Instagram accounts of her children, according to an official. "Let alone phone tapping, they (Centre) are even hacking my children's Instagram accounts. Do they not have any other work?" said Priyanka Gandhi when asked about incidents of phone tapping and the Enforcement Directorate and IT raids.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress in-charge of Uttar Pradesh had alleged that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government was tapping the phones of the Opposition. Speaking to the reporters in Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi said, "What is a government's work? To develop, understand and find solutions to the problems of the public, and stop the atrocities. Instead, this government is tapping the phones of the Opposition."

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday had slammed the Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly tapping the phones of SP leaders adding that "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath listens to the recordings himself". Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

