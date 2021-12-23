Left Menu

Supreme Court's intervention would be best, says Mayawati on alleged land scam in Ayodhya

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said that Supreme Court's intervention would be best in the alleged land scam in Ayodhya.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:49 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday said that Supreme Court's intervention would be best in the alleged land scam in Ayodhya. Referring to a news report claiming a rush to buy land around Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Mayawati said, "This is a serious matter. A high-level probe should be conducted in this matter. It would be best if the Supreme Court intervenes in this matter. The Central government should direct the state government to take this issue seriously."

News reports have claimed that several BJP leaders and some officials of the Uttar Pradesh government have purchased land around the under-construction Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya at throwaway prices. Following the report, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an inquiry after names of relatives of several state ministers and officials appear in Ayodhya land deals. Special Secretary Revenue will investigate the matter and present a report to the government in a week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

