'BJP- RSS, govt officials benefitted from land deals near Ayodhya Ram Temple ,' Priyanka Gandhi demands SC probe

Alleging loot of land related to the Ram Mandi Trust in Ayodhya by members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government is indulging in corruption in the name of Lord Ram. Addressing a media briefing at the AICC headquarters on Thursday along with Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala,

Gandhi said, "Almost every household in the country has donated something to Ram Mandir Trust. A door-to-door campaign was held too. It is a matter of devotion and that is being toyed with. The pieces of land of Dalits, which could not have been purchased, were grabbed." She said land of Dalits not allowed to be sold were brought by some officers wrongly. The Congress leader demanded a Supreme Court-led probe into the alleged land scam.

"Some pieces of land were of a lower value and were sold to the Trust at a very high price. It means that there is a scam regarding the money which was collected through the donation. I got to know that the investigation into the matter is being carried out by districts level officer. The Ram Mandir trust was formed following the Supreme Court's order. So the investigation into the matter should be done under the supervision of the Supreme Court," Gandhi said. She further alleged that the big leaders, office bearers of BJP, RSS and trustees were involved in buying and selling lands to earn profits.

"There is loot over the land nearby the Ram Temple. The BJP leaders and officers of the Yogi Adityanath government are involved in this loot. The BJP government is doing corruption in the name of Lord Ram. It is an attack on the nation's beliefs. The money from the Ram Mandir Trust is being misused to benefit government officials and the members of the BJP and RSS," Gandhi alleged. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's sensational allegations come against the backdrop of the news report that claimed many BJP leaders and some officials of the Uttar Pradesh government have purchased land near the under-construction Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya at throwaway prices.

"Within five minutes the piece of land is sold to the trust from Rs 2 crore to Rs 18.5 crore. It means the BJP person made a profit of Rs 16.5 crore within 5 minutes. This is happening repeatedly in other transactions," the Congress leader said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry into reports that relatives of several state ministers and government officials allegedly conducted land deals in Ayodhya. The UP government has sought a report within a week and the matter will be investigated by Special Secretary Revenue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)