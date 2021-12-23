Mamata, Suvendu greet farmers on Kisan Diwas

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday extended their best wishes to farmers on the occasion of Kisan Diwas (National Farmers' Day).

In a tweet, the CM saluted the spirit of farmers and said a pledge should be taken to never allow anyone to disrespect them.

''Today, we remember the sacrifice of each & every farmer who fought for their rights, we honour their spirit and salute their courage. We celebrate the victory of all our farmers! On #KisanDivas, let us pledge to never allow anyone to disrespect the backbone of India. Jai Kisan!'' Banerjee wrote.

December 23, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, is observed as Kisan Diwas.

Adhikari expressed his ''heartfelt gratitude to farmers, who work tirelessly to feed our nation''.

''The Annadatas put their heart and soul to provide food on our plates. It's our duty to stand by them & help them overcome any hurdle that's troubling them. #NationalFarmersDay,'' he posted on the microblogging platform.

