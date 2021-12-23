Left Menu

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 23-12-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 15:34 IST
Cow is mother, sacred to us: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Varanasi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said cow is mother and sacred to many people and those who find this as ''sin'' don't realise that livelihood of crores of people depends on cattle.

The PM was addressing the rally after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 27 projects worth Rs 2,095 crore in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, just months ahead of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Taking a jibe at rival parties, he said those making jokes on cows and buffaloes forget that the livelihood of crores of people depends on ''pashudhan'' (livestock). ''Cow is mother and sacred to us,'' he said, adding that some find it as ''sin''.

In an apparent attack on the Samajwadi Party, Modi said their dictionary contains ''mafiavad'' and ''parivarvad''.

''For us, the priority is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas,'' the PM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

