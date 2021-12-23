Libyan parliament orders committee to create post-Dec 24 roadmap - statement

The Libyan parliament on Thursday ordered the formation of a committee to create a roadmap for the period following Dec. 24, when elections were meant to be held and to submit their proposal within one week.

The electoral commission on Wednesday proposed pushing back the voting date by a month, confirming a delay that had been widely expected amid disputes over the rules, including the eligibility of several divisive candidates.

