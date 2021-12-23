Ludhiana court blast: Those trying to disturb peace, harmony won't be spared, says Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said that he is "saddened" over the news of an explosion in the Ludhiana District Court Complex and those trying to "disturb peace and harmony of state" will not be spared. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister informed that he will visit the blast site today.

"Saddened over the news of blast at Ludhiana court complex. I'm reaching the blast site shortly and I assure the people of the state that the guilty would not be spared. Anybody trying to disturb the peace and harmony of the state will be taken to task," Channi Tweeted. Earlier, Punjab CM had said that "anti-national" elements are doing such acts as Punjab Assembly polls are nearing.

"I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared," said Channi. One person has been killed and two others were injured in the explosion at Ludhiana District Court Complex.

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar informed that the explosion was heard near the Record Room on the second floor of the Ludhiana Court complex. "One person died, two persons were injured in the incident. Bomb disposal team and forensics team has been called from Chandigarh for probe," Bhullar said.

"There is no need to panic," he added. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a report from Punjab on the explosion, said sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)