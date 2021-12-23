Left Menu

Congress MPs from Punjab to meet Sonia Gandhi at her residence today

Ahead of 2022 Punjab polls, Congress MPs from Punjab will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 6.30 PM on Thursday, sources said.

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of 2022 Punjab polls, Congress MPs from Punjab will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence at 6.30 PM on Thursday, sources said. An MP on anonymity told ANI that it's a courtesy meeting as Punjab MPs couldn't get a chance to meet her in Parliament like other state MPs. Prior to this, all the Punjab MPs had an internal meeting at the residence of one of the MPs at lunch and discussed Punjab's political situation.

This comes days after Congress on Wednesday decided to give the party ticket to only one member from a family. The decision was taken at the Screening Committee meeting of the party held at 15 GRG in the national capital. The meeting lasted for around 3 hours. Speaking to ANI, Punjab Congress Incharge Harish Choudhary on Wednesday said, "The Screening Committee discussed candidature on 117 Assembly seats today and a strategy has been made. A decision has been taken that the ticket will be given to only one member of a family. Not more than one ticket will be given to the members in a family."

Talking about the second committee meeting, Choudhary said that it will be held soon where all the members of the committee will be present. "The next meeting will be held soon. All the members of the Screening Committee will be present in the next meeting," he said.

Congress leader Ajay Maken told the media, "It was a good discussion. All of us will decide on the candidates. Today we have held discussions." Meanwhile, Punjab assembly polls are scheduled to be held in early 2022.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP government after 10 years. Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The SAD could manage to win only 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

