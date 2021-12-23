Left Menu

Wear masks, Maha Deputy CM urges legislators

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday pointed out that some MLAs were not wearing masks in the House during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.Things should be taken seriously in the light of the new variant of coronavirus, he said in the Assembly.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 17:34 IST
Things should be taken seriously in the light of the new variant of coronavirus, he said in the Assembly. “Barring few, many (legislators) do not wear a mask. Throw me out if even I do not wear a mask. The entire Maharashtra is looking at what is happening here, but at least after speaking one should wear the mask,” Pawar said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is thinking seriously about the pandemic against the backdrop of the emergence of the new variant (Omicron) and discussions are underway at the highest level about imposing night curfew, he said.

“I wear a mask even while speaking, but some people can not do that. But they should at least wear it after speaking,” the deputy CM said.

The number of coronavirus patients is increasing rapidly in some parts of the world, Pawar said, adding, “Things should be taken seriously.” Maharashtra has so far reported 65 cases of the Omicron variant.

